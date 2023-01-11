Report: NFL Team Requested To Interview Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are just a few days away from taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card playoffs. But one of their top coaches could be fielding calls from a potential new employer before or afterwards.

According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Panthers have requested permission to interview offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy. The Panthers were the first team to fire their head coach last season, axing Matt Rhule just five games in.

This wouldn't be the first time that Moore has gotten an opportunity to interview for a top job though. Last year he interviewed for the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars jobs after leading the Cowboys to the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

Moore has served as Dallas' offensive coordinator since 2019. And at 34 years of age, he would rank among the youngest head coaches in the league if hired.

Kellen Moore has helped develop Dak Prescott into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He was Prescott's teammate from 2016 to 2017 and was his QBs coach for a year before being promoted to full offensive coordinator.

Moore made the gutsy decision to stay in Dallas and continue as offensive coordinator after the team parted ways with Jason Garrett following the 2019 season.

In his four years at the helm, the Cowboys have finished top six in scoring three times and No. 1 in yardage twice.

