Report: NFL Team Requests Permission For Brian Flores
It's that time of year again.
As the coaching carousel begins to churn, the Cleveland Browns have reportedly reached out to the Steelers about interviewing assistant Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator opening.
Flores signed with Pittsburgh as a linebackers coach under Mike Tomlin following his dismissal from the Miami Dolphins last season; after which, the 41-year-old pursued legal action for alleged pressure to tank games and racially motivated treatment in the workplace.
On Monday morning, the Browns relieved DC Joe Woods of his duties and have already reached out to several teams about interviewing potential replacements. Including Flores and Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo.
It wasn't long ago Flores was believed to be one of the brightest young coaches in the NFL. Now he'll likely have to take a job as a coordinator as he tries to work his way back to finding a head coaching job.