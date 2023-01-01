Report: NFL Team Showing Interest In Jim Harbaugh

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It's not an NFL head-coaching cycle if Jim Harbaugh isn't involved in it.

Harbaugh, who's currently the head coach at Michigan, is reportedly being looked at by the Denver Broncos for their head-coaching opening. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are "doing their homework" on Harbaugh in case he wants to bolt for the NFL.

"Harbaugh, 59, said after interviewing with the Vikings last year that he wouldn't consider returning to the NFL again. However, the Broncos are one of multiple teams that have been doing homework on Harbaugh, who was 44-19-1 as the 49ers' head coach from 2011-14, leading San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game three times and an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII," Rapoport wrote.

"Condoleeza Rice, a member of the Broncos ownership group and search committee, has deep ties to Stanford University, where Harbaugh coached before his first NFL stint. Harbaugh's full focus has been on the Wolverines' championship push; now that it's over after Michigan's loss to TCU, his interest in the NFL, if any, should become apparent quickly."

The Broncos can try all they want for Harbaugh but it's unlikely that he'll leave Ann Arbor for Denver.

He just led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons and just signed a contract extension back in February.

They may have to switch gears to someone else (Sean Payton) if Harbaugh turns them down.