Report: NFL Teams Eyed Notable College Football Coach

College football head coaches making the jump to the National Football League is becoming more commonplace, though one notable head coach will be staying put.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has agreed to a monster contract extension that will keep him in East Lansing for the long haul.

However, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, some professional teams were eyeing the head coach.

“Before Mel Tucker and his agent Neil Cornrich negotiated a 10-year, fully-guaranteed $95 milllon extension with MSU that included more guaranteed money than any other college HC, NFL teams inquired to see if Tucker would have any interest in moving to the next level, per source,” he reported.

Before Mel Tucker and his agent Neil Cornrich negotiated a 10-year, fully-guaranteed $95 milllon extension with MSU that included more guaranteed money than any other college HC, NFL teams inquired to see if Tucker would have any interest in moving to the next level, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

We’ve seen some notable college football coaches make the jump to the NFL in recent years, like Urban Meyer and Matt Rhule.

Perhaps Mel Tucker will join them at some point, but it won’t be this year.