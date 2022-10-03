Report: NFLPA's Preference For Tua Tagovailoa Situation Revealed

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The situation with Tua Tagovailoa suffering a major concussion this past Thursday mere days after suffering a "back injury" has the NFL players union (NFLPA) very concerned for the safety of their members.

According to ProFootballTalk, the NFLPA has taken issue with the decision to let Tua go back into the game against Buffalo last Sunday after suffering an apparent head injury that was later determined to be a back injury.

Per the report, the union would have preferred if Tua not return to the game even if it was only a back injury and not a suspected head injury. The NFLPA's thinking is that it could have been a spinal cord injury - which could have been equally serious.

Tua demonstrated some motor instability after suffering his initial injury against the Bills. But he was allowed to return and finished the game.

Tragedy struck four days later as he was dumped onto his head and neck during Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tua had to be rushed to the hospital.

The NFLPA is hoping to work with the NFL to ensure that what happened to Tua Tagovailoa is less likely to happen in the future though.

They're taking steps to move away from the "checklist" of things that a player has to do to get back into the game, in hopes of making it a doctor's decision based on what is best for the health of the player.

Hopefully the two sides are able to make that happen.