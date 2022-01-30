Report: Notable Replacement Mentioned For Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels out. Bill O’Brien back in?

After Sunday’s news that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is likely headed to Las Vegas, Adam Schefter floated the idea of Bill O’Brien returning to New England.

On ESPN, Adam Schefter mentions Bill O'Brien as a possible replacement for Josh McDaniels. Seems very logical for many reasons. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 30, 2022

O’Brien spent four-plus years with the Patriots from 2007-2011. Over that span he grew from an offensive assistant to New England’s offensive coordinator. He’s familiar with the organization and how Bill Belichick likes to run things.

The former Pats assistant also served as Alabama’s OC in 2021, Mac Jones‘ alma mater. While O’Brien wasn’t there when Jones played, he reportedly helped teach Bama’s offense to the former Texans head coach.

Mac Jones and Bill O’Brien have never worked together on the same team, but Jones reportedly helped teach O’Brien Bama’s offense last spring. #Patriots https://t.co/plSha6pPDJ — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) January 27, 2022

With Josh McDaniels set to leave once again, (but actually this time) O’Brien would be a perfectly fine candidate to once again take over the Patriots offense.

McDaniels is reportedly headed to Las Vegas to take the Raiders job alongside former Pats de-facto GM Dave Ziegler. The Bill Belichick disciple was last a head coach with the Denver Broncos from 2009-2010.