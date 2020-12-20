Report: Notre Dame Gets Big Injury News For The Playoff

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish earned their way into the College Football Playoff on Sunday afternoon. The committee locked Brian Kelly and company into the No. 4 slot, setting up a match-up with No. 1 Alabama.

But the good news didn’t stop there. Notre Dame will get back a key contributor back before the Jan. 1 semifinal game against the Crimson Tide.

According to college football reporter Pete Sampson, Irish safety Kyle Hamilton should be good to go before the team’s next game. The sophomore defended suffered an ankle sprain in Saturday’s title bout against Clemson. He still racked up 10 tackles and an interception in the team’s 34-10 loss.

The news is a key update for Notre Dame who will need every top secondary member to quell the explosive Alabama air raid. If the Fighting Irish pass defense is up to the task, Kelly’s crew should be able to stay in the ballgame.

According to a source, safety Kyle Hamilton suffered an ankle sprain against Clemson and is expected to be fully cleared for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama outside Dallas. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 20, 2020

Although just a sophomore, Hamilton quickly established himself as a necessary member of the Notre Dame secondary. The young safety helped lead the team’s stingy defense with 56 total tackles through 10 games this season. He built off of his freshman year where he totaled 41 tackles and four interceptions.

Even with Hamilton, Notre Dame will likely struggle to keep pace with Mac Jones and the Alabama offense. The Crimson Tide lit up the Florida defense, scoring 52 points in Saturday’s SEC Championship. Running back Najee Harris scored five total touchdowns in the team’s win.

Still anything can happen in college football.

Notre Dame will travel to Arlington, Texas to take on Alabama on Jan. 1 in the annual Rose Bowl Game.