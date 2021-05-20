The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Ohio State Basketball Hires New Assistant Coach

A view of the scoreboard during an NCAA Tournament game. The scoreboard has Ohio State's logo on it.NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 30: A general view as the Ohio State Buckeyes practice prior to the 2012 Final Four of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on March 30, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly adding a new coach to the 2021 staff.

According to college basketball insider Jerry Carino, the program has hired former Seton Hall assistant coach Tony Skinn. This role was recently opened when former OSU assistant Terry Johnson left the program for Purdue at the end of April.

Serving as an assistant coach for the Pirates since 2018, Skinn, 38, comes to Columbus with a wealth of basketball experience beyond his coaching years.

Born in Nigeria, the Lagos native made his way to the states to pursue his basketball career. After playing high school ball in Takoma, Maryland, he received an offer to play for George Mason. Through three seasons with the Patriots, he became a standout player — averaging 11.6 points per game and earning two straight All-CAA selections. Skinn was a vital member of George Mason’s historic 2006 NCAA Tournament run, taking down No. 6 Michigan State, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 7 Wichita State and No. 1 Connecticut en route to an improbable Final Four appearance.

After a brief professional campaign overseas, Skinn kicked off his coaching career as director of athletics at Paul International High School in Washington, D.C. in 2012. From there, he claimed his first collegiate coaching gig as an assistant for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in 2015.

Ohio State is coming off a solid 21-10 record capped off with a disappointing first-round NCAA Tournament loss to No. 15 seeded Oral Roberts, the type of underdog team Skinn is accustomed to coaching.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.