Report: Ohio State Basketball Hires New Assistant Coach

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly adding a new coach to the 2021 staff.

According to college basketball insider Jerry Carino, the program has hired former Seton Hall assistant coach Tony Skinn. This role was recently opened when former OSU assistant Terry Johnson left the program for Purdue at the end of April.

I'm told Seton Hall assistant coach Tony Skinn will be joining Ohio State's staff as an assistant. Skinn has been with the Pirates since 2018. — Jerry Carino (@NJHoopsHaven) May 20, 2021

Serving as an assistant coach for the Pirates since 2018, Skinn, 38, comes to Columbus with a wealth of basketball experience beyond his coaching years.

Born in Nigeria, the Lagos native made his way to the states to pursue his basketball career. After playing high school ball in Takoma, Maryland, he received an offer to play for George Mason. Through three seasons with the Patriots, he became a standout player — averaging 11.6 points per game and earning two straight All-CAA selections. Skinn was a vital member of George Mason’s historic 2006 NCAA Tournament run, taking down No. 6 Michigan State, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 7 Wichita State and No. 1 Connecticut en route to an improbable Final Four appearance.

After a brief professional campaign overseas, Skinn kicked off his coaching career as director of athletics at Paul International High School in Washington, D.C. in 2012. From there, he claimed his first collegiate coaching gig as an assistant for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in 2015.

Ohio State is coming off a solid 21-10 record capped off with a disappointing first-round NCAA Tournament loss to No. 15 seeded Oral Roberts, the type of underdog team Skinn is accustomed to coaching.