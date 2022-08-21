Report: Ohio State-Notre Dame Uniform News Is Not True

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State's 2022 college football season kicks off on September 3 when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. And it has been believed that the Buckeyes would be sporting a special uniform for the occasion.

According to Andrew Lind of Buckeyes Now, Ohio State was going to wear throwback jerseys from their 2002 national championship season. This year will mark 20 years since they went 14-0 and won it all in the fourth undefeated season in history.

But it appears that the rumors were not true. Following the report coming out on Saturday, Buckeyes associate athletic director for communications Jerry Emig stated that the report was false.

Taking to Twitter, Emig had just one word in response: "Nope." The tweet from Lind has since been deleted.

Expectations are high for the Ohio State Buckeyes heading into 2022 - they always are. But with this being the 20-year anniversary of their last undefeated season, perhaps they'll mark the occasion by winning another title.

Ohio State have a lot of obstacles to overcome to get there though. After Notre Dame and some non-conference games against Arkansas State and Toledo, there's a rough slate of Big Ten games to go through just to reach The Game with arch-rival Michigan, let alone the Big Ten Championship Game.

