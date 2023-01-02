Report: Ohio State Staffer Is Leaving With Kevin Wilson

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson of the Ohio State Buckeyes greets fans before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Nights on September 08, 2018 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It was announced well before Saturday's College Football Playoff loss that this would be offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson's final season at Ohio State as he is set to take over as head coach at Tulsa.

But one thing the Buckeyes were hoping to avoid was Wilson taking too many members of their coaching staff with him. Thus far, Wilson is taking at least one.

According to FootballScoop via Letterman Row, Wilson has recruited Ohio State defensive analyst Matt Guerrieri to become his defensive coordinator at Tulsa. Guerrieri has a decade of college coaching experience and worked with Ohio State's safeties this season.

Guerrieri spent the 2012 to 2021 seasons as the co-defensive coordinator at Duke under David Cutcliffe. When Cutcliffe left, he reunited with Jim Knowles at Ohio State.

Matt Guerrieri might be the first top staffer that Kevin Wilson is bringing with him from Ohio State, but it seems doubtful that he'll be the last.

There's also the matter of other staffers potentially filling some of the many vacancies that are going to need filling over the next few weeks.

This will be Wilson's second foray into head coaching after previously serving as head coach of Indiana from 2011 to 2016. Wilson found limited success with the Hoosiers, going 26-47 but leading the on back-to-back bowl game appearances in his final two seasons.

