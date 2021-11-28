The Spun

Report: Oklahoma Is Targeting A Current NFL Head Coach

A closeup of three Oklahoma Sooners football helmets on the field before a football game.NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 29: Oklahoma Sooners helmets on the field before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks October 29, 2016 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 56-3. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners are reportedly targeting another young, offensive mind after Lincoln Riley jumped ship to USC.

And he’s in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, OU has targeted Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as a potential replacement.

“Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley,” Schefter said.

Adding, “Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season.”

Kingsbury made his name in the college ranks as the architect of Texas Tech’s high-flying passing attack. Much like Oklahoma’s former HC, he’s a brilliant offensive mind that can recruit.

That said, Kingsbury has enjoyed quite a bit of success as he’s grown into the Cardinals’ NFL job. Right now, Arizona sits at 9-2 at the bye week. Good for best in the league.

The Cardinals have a ton of pieces to be competitive in an NFC West division that could be melting around them.

If the Seahawks move on from Pete Carroll, or Russell Wilson leaves town, all of the sudden things look a bit more comfortable in the division. Additionally, if the 49ers quarterback situation doesn’t work, that’ll just leave the star-studded Rams as the Cardinals main competition.

But, an argument can be made that the Oklahoma job is a more prestigious position than the Cardinals. And it’s not an opportunity that comes around all that often.

We’ll see which path Kingsbury chooses soon enough.

