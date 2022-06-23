Report: One Program Is Emerging For Arch Manning Commitment

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Arch Manning commitment watch is on.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, the Texas Longhorns are gaining confidence for the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, recently visited Austin, Texas to check out the Longhorns program.

"The Longhorns have long-held buzz alongside Georgia, especially when Alabama took the commitment of fellow Louisiana quarterback Eli Holstein, but it kicked up a notch coming out of the weekend. SI sources indicate there is growing confidence from Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff in their ability to ultimately land the top-ranked talent. One source hinted at the sport's biggest domino dropping relatively soon in the process," John Garcia Jr. writes.

Alabama and Georgia are the two other major programs in top contention for Manning.

However, most have considered Texas and Georgia to be the two frontrunners.

Manning has been taking his time with his decision, but a commitment could be coming soon.