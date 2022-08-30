Report: One School Most 'Obvious' Fit For Pac-12 Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

It wouldn't be a college football season without more realignment reports.

The latest report has San Diego State as the "most obvious" fit to join the Pac-12 after USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten last month.

"It’s the most obvious choice and one that I think the Pac-12 would be wise to explore with alacrity," Jon Canzano wrote on his substack. "San Diego State’s DMA brings 1.1 million television households and adding the Aztecs would get the Pac-12 back into Southern California. The Big 12 could potentially meddle here and provide some leverage for SDSU. But I think San Diego State makes far more sense for the Pac-12 geographically and suspect the university would be happy to take a lower distribution of media-rights funds in the early years."

Odds: Two to One.

This would make sense since the conference will be looking to add some more juice since the Big Ten and SEC have made big moves in the last couple of years.

San Diego State has the success to join the conference as the program has had five 10+ win seasons in the last seven years.

We'll have to see if the Aztecs join the conference in the next year or two.