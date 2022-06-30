Report: One School Pushed For The Move To Big Ten

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: A USC Trojans helmet on the field before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There was another bombshell report in the college football world that was dropped on Thursday.

It was reported by Jon Wilner that USC and UCLA are expected to make a move to the Big Ten as early as 2024.

Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times is now reporting that USC was behind the big move to the conference. It's expected to be for all sports except beach volleyball.

This is a move that's going to shake up college football and most other college sports moving forward.

The Big Ten is about to get a lot more competitive. The Pac-12 will now have to figure out what to do with both of those teams leaving.

This is the second-straight year that two major schools are going to switch conferences. Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC in a few years.