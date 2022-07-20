Report: Only 1 Team Has Current Space For Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly gave Jimmy Garoppolo and his team permission to seek a trade ahead of the 2022 season.

While Jimmy G would no doubt be a valuable asset for several teams around the league, only one team currently has cap space to add the veteran quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns.

"An important factor here will be the $24.2 million base (plus $800K in per-game roster bonuses) due to Garoppolo in 2022. Only one team, the Browns, have the cap space to take that on with moving stuff around. And since it’s not guaranteed, renegotiating it is complicated," NFL insider Albert Breer reports.

The Browns are in need of a quarterback option to start the 2022 season given the recent departure of longtime starter Baker Mayfield and the expected suspension of new QB1 Deshaun Watson. Garoppolo could serve as a solid placeholder for Cleveland as they wait out any possible punishment from the NFL.

Cleveland has reportedly expressed some interest in making a trade for Garoppolo, according to recent reports from PFF's Doug Kyed. The team is expected to "revisit" these discussion once the NFL reveals its potential suspension for Watson.

If any other team wants to acquire Jimmy G, they'll have to restructure their roster to clear cap space.