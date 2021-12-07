Report: Oregon Assistant Appears To Be Joining Miami Staff

A top Oregon assistant appears to be following Mario Cristobal to Miami to join his staff.

Per Gaby Urrutia of 247Sports, Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal is inside Miami’s indoor practice facility. That means the official announcement could come anytime now.

Oregon OL coach Alex Mirabal is inside Miami’s indoor practice facility. Looks like he will join his longtime friend Mario Cristobal at UM. https://t.co/ux2g3xIGRW — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) December 7, 2021

Mirabal has been with Cristobal since the latter was the coach at FIU. He was a high school teammate with Cristobal and followed him to Oregon after he finished his four-year stint with Marshall.

He was also named the associate head coach for this past season in addition to coaching the offensive line. Mirabal has always done a solid job with the Ducks’ offensive line and that’s reflected with their point totals.

Oregon has averaged more than 31 points per game in each of the last three seasons and finished second in his first two seasons coaching the line.

Mirabal also had to oversee a rebuild of the unit in 2020 after losing all five starters from 2019. He ended up doing a stellar job as four of the five starters earned all-conference honors.

He’ll look to bring this same kind of success to the Hurricanes as they look to get back to national prominence.