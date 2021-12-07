Report: Oregon Requests Interview With Notable Head Coach

Mario Cristobal out and Kalani Sitake in? On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Oregon is interested in interviewing the BYU head coach.

Per Dick Harmon of Deseret News, a request has been made.

Hearing that Oregon is requesting Kalani Sitake to interview. Whether or not he does remains to be seen. — Dick Harmon (@Harmonwrites) December 7, 2021

“Hearing that Oregon is requesting Kalani Sitake to interview,” Harmon said. “Whether or not he does remains to be seen.”

Sitake took over on the Cougars sideline back in 2016. Since donning the headset for BYU, he has a 48-28 record and is 3-1 in bowl appearances. Prior to that, Sitake was the DC at Oregon State in 2015. Which is possibly the reason for the Ducks’ interest.

Sitake’s been a successful head coach. This season he led BYU to a 10-2 record and an invitation to the Independence Bowl. The 46-year-old coach has a knowledge of the area and a track record of winning.

What is being done to retain Kalani Sitake as head coach? “We are in conversations with Kalani at this point in time, he's our coach and we want him for a long time and good things are gonna happen in the near future.” – Tom Holmoe pic.twitter.com/qaABODhUT8 — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) December 6, 2021

It’s also on the table that Oregon reaches into the past for its future. Since Mario Cristobal jumped to Miami, numerous rumors have surfaced that Chip Kelly could be back as the Ducks’ HC.

Kelly’s offenses in the early 2010s revolutionized the sport of college football and really helped establish Oregon as a national brand.

It remains to be seen if either coach has interest in coming to Eugene. But, Oregon has to make something happen to keep pace with USC in the Pac-12.