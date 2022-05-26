Report: Otto Porter's Game 5 Status Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are going to be down a player heading into Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.
Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Otto Porter Jr. isn't expected to play due to a foot injury. He also didn't play in Game 4 due to that same injury.
Porter left the game halfway through the third quarter of Game 3 with the injury and was ruled out for Game 4 during the morning shootaround.
This means that the Warriors will have to clinch their way to the NBA Finals without him.
He's been a depth player for the Warriors this season as he's averaged a little over eight points per game while also averaging 22 minutes per game.
In the playoffs this season, he's scored in double figures four times.
Game 5 will take place at the Chase Center in California on Thursday night with a tip-off time set for 9 p.m. ET.