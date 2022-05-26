Report: Panthers' Demand In Baker Mayfield Trade Revealed

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Before selecting rookie QB Matt Corral with a third-round pick in this year's draft, the Carolina Panthers reportedly discussed a potential trade deal for Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns.

The hang up in the trade negotiations reportedly came in discussions about Mayfield's guaranteed $18.8 million fifth-year option. According to Panthers insider Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, the Carolina front office wanted the Browns to take on at least $13-14 million of the 2022 salary.

It's unclear what the Browns were willing to pay, but it's clear this figure was too much for the organization to swallow.

While the Panthers now have two starting quarterback options heading into the 2022 season (Matt Corral and Sam Darnold), general manager Scott Fitterer says the team hasn't shut the door on bringing in another veteran QB.

“I would say quarterback or any other position, if there’s someone out there that we think can help us, we’ll keep our minds open,” Fitterer said, per NBC's ProFootballTalk. “We have the money set aside to make several different moves and that was important for us to do. We want that flexibility but if someone can help us, regardless of position, we’ll make a move at some point.”

Mayfield requested a trade away from the Browns organization just before they landed Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade deal. If the team is unable to find a willing trade partner before the start of the season, they could hold onto their veteran QB until the 2022 trade deadline or beyond.