The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Panthers Have Inquired About Kirk Cousins Trade

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins dropping back for a pass.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 30: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to pass the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly interested in making a play for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Per Judd Zulgad, “The Panthers have reportedly made a call to [Minnesota] about possibly acquiring QB Kirk Cousins.”

If Carolina were to trade for Cousins, it would take a bit of cap manipulation to get the deal done. The Panthers only have about $20 million of cap space to play with. And taking on Cousins contract would be a $35 million hit.

Cousins was statistically brilliant in 2021 (and much better than any of the Panthers current options). In 16 games this season, Cousins passed for over 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

However, the same shortcomings that have plagued the veteran QB over the course of his career reared their ugly head again. With underwhelming play in the most critical of moments.

That said, Cousins would be a marked improvement from any of the signal-callers Matt Rhule’s offense trotted out last season.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.