The Carolina Panthers are reportedly interested in making a play for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Per Judd Zulgad, “The Panthers have reportedly made a call to [Minnesota] about possibly acquiring QB Kirk Cousins.”

The #Panthers have reportedly made a call to the #Vikings about possibly acquiring QB Kirk Cousins (Per @jzulgad) — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) February 21, 2022

If Carolina were to trade for Cousins, it would take a bit of cap manipulation to get the deal done. The Panthers only have about $20 million of cap space to play with. And taking on Cousins contract would be a $35 million hit.

Cousins was statistically brilliant in 2021 (and much better than any of the Panthers current options). In 16 games this season, Cousins passed for over 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

However, the same shortcomings that have plagued the veteran QB over the course of his career reared their ugly head again. With underwhelming play in the most critical of moments.

Here’s what @PFF has to say about Kirk Cousins. They sum it up well pic.twitter.com/jBqFJDXAoE — Joe Spinosa (@realjoespinosa) February 17, 2022

That said, Cousins would be a marked improvement from any of the signal-callers Matt Rhule’s offense trotted out last season.