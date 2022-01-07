Report: Panthers Will “Listen To Offers” On Christian McCaffrey

Trade talks for Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey could heat up this offseason.

According to reports from Carolina insider Joseph Person of The Athletic, the organization will reportedly “listen to offers” on a possible blockbuster trade for the elite NFL running back.

While the potential deals may fill up the Panthers’ inbox this offseason, Person added that it’s “hard to imagine” the franchise gets a fair offer for McCaffrey — especially considering his recent injury history and the more $44 million remaining on his contract.

Since his All-Pro season that saw him log a league-leading 2,392 yards from scrimmage in 2019, McCaffrey has played in just 10 combined games over the last two seasons. The talented running back was only able to suit up for seven games this season due to multiple stints on the IR with nagging hamstring and ankle injuries.

With McCaffrey off the field for much of the 2021 season, the Panthers currently have a 5-11 record on the year. The Carolina franchise will finish out their regular season with a matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.