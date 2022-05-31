Report: Passenger In Fatal Jeff Gladney Accident Identified

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 27: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) during an NFL preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 27, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL world was hit with tragic news earlier this week. Cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning. He was just 25 years old.

Authorities have since released more details about the incident and who was involved.

The medical examiner's office has confirmed the passenger in the car Gladney was driving has also passed away. That passenger has been identified as Mercedes Andrea Palacios.

Mercedes and Gladney were dating prior to their passing.

TMZ Sports has more:

1:14 PM PT -- 5/31 -- The Dallas County Sheriff's Dept. said in a statement to TMZ Sports ... the Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed Gladney and the 26-year-old woman he was dating, Mercedes Andrea Palacios, died in the crash.

Gladney was a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. He had a promising start to his professional career, totaling over 80 tackles.

Ahead of the 2021 season, however, the Vikings cut Gladney in the midst of accusations he assaulted his girlfriend. He was later found not guilty.

Gladney signed a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals this off-season and was expected to earn plenty of playing time.

We send our heartfelt condolences to those who knew Gladney and/or Palacios.