Report: Players From 1 NFL Team Not Happy With Coaching Staff Today

It's been a lost season for the Denver Broncos, who thought they would be competing for an AFC West title and possible Super Bowl.

After trading for Russell Wilson, it seemed like the team had finally found its missing piece. Wilson, however, is one of the worst quarterbacks in the league this year and the team has already fired its head coach.

Now the team is reportedly unhappy with interim head coach Jerry Rosburg. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Broncos players aren't happy Rosburg made them do a padded practice this week.

Rosburg explained to reporters on Thursday that he opted for a padded practice because, under the labor deal, the team had one more padded practice available this year. But the availability of a padded practice doesn’t mean the padded practice has to be used. We’ve caught wind that some players — players who would prefer to emerge from final days of a lost season as healthy as possible — weren’t happy about it.

It's possible Pro Football Talk heard from a few unhappy Broncos players, but this seems like small potatoes in the grand scheme of things.

One thing is certain: the team needs a culture shift before the 2023 season kicks off.