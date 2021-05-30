Report: Police Officer Who Mocked LeBron Has Been Fired

An Idaho police marshal who mocked LeBron James in a viral Tik-Tok video has been fired from his job, according to multiple reports.

Nate Silvester has reportedly been terminated from his position at the Bellevue Marshal’s Office. However, the firing was reportedly not due to his social media activity.

“During the week of May 20th, while on shift Deputy Marshal Silvester violated several clearly established City of Bellevue and State of Idaho Policing policies. After his previous policy violations Deputy Marshal Silvester was placed on probation and was on, what is called, a ‘last chance agreement’ with his superior officers,” Mayor Ned Burns said on Facebook.

The firing decision was reportedly made by the Bellevue Marshals Office.

“The policy violations have nothing to do with the tone or the tenor of his speech that he posts online,” the mayor said. “He was not terminated for the content of his speech; he was terminated for his failure to follow clearly laid out and well established policy.”

The marshal went viral on Tik-Tok earlier this year when he mocked LeBron James’ comments on the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting in Columbus, Ohio. LeBron tweeted and deleted a controversial reaction to the shooting. He later explained the reason for the deleted post and explained his mindset.

Silvester had mocked LeBron for his comments. In the viral Tik-Tok video, Silvester pretends to be on a police call before reaching out to LeBron for advice.

“Okay, well they’re both Black. One guy is trying to stab another guy with a knife, deadly force is completely justified,” Silvester says into his phone in the video. “So you don’t care if a Black person kills another Black person, but you do care if a white cop kills a Black person even if he’s doing it to save the life of another Black person?”

James’ since-deleted tweet referenced Bryant’s killing in Columbus, Ohio. The Lakers star posted a “YOU’RE NEXT” tweet with a photo of the officer who killed Bryant.

The Bellevue Marshal’s Office said on April 27 that the statements made in the viral Tik-Tok video “do NOT represent the Bellevue Marshal’s Office.”