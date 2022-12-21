Report: Popular NFL Sunday Show Could Be Canceled

DirecTV's 18-year run of Sunday Ticket Red Zone could be coming to an end .

With Google's YouTube poised to purchase the rights to "Sunday Ticket" for YouTube TV, the popular show could be eliminated, per Front Office Sports.

DirecTV launched Red Zone with host Andrew Siciliano back in 2005. The NFL Network launched a competing program — NFL RedZone with host Scott Hanson — in 2009.

For year, these two programs have competed over the same client base of eager NFL superfans. But with this potential impending end for the Sunday Ticket Red Zone, that long-standing debate could be coming to a close.

The new rights deal with YouTube is still in its early stages and nothing has been made official just yet. But, "a change in media rights holders often leads to painful consequences for networks, on-air talent, and viewers," per FOS.

The league could reportedly fetch up to $2.5 billion for Sunday Ticket rights.