Report: Possible Bidder For The Denver Broncos Has Emerged

Now that the franchise has cleared a key legal battle, the Denver Broncos are free to continue with their search for new ownership.

Several big-time names have emerged potential candidates — including groups featuring Bronco legends Peyton Manning and John Elway — but this most recent possibility would make NFL history.

According to recent reports from Front Office Sports, billionaire investor Robert F. Smith has emerged as a possible bidder. If he lands a deal, he would become the first Black majority owner in the league’s 101-year history.

NEWS: Billionaire Robert F. Smith emerges as a potential bidder for the Denver Broncos, sources tell @MMcCarthyREV and I. Here's our @FOS scoop on the Denver native's interest in the team and how Smith could become the NFL's first Black majority owner. https://t.co/EjxrMUV815 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 21, 2022

A Denver native, Smith founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000 and serves as the company’s chairman and CEO. If the Broncos sell for the projected $4 billion, the 59-year-old businessman would have to shell out at least $1.2 billion to become a 30% principal owner.

Earlier this month, Woody Paige of the the Denver Gazette reported that there are six ownership groups considering bids. It’s unclear if Smith is included in these or a new addition.

Stay tuned for updates on the Broncos’ ownership situation.