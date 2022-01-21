The Spun

Report: Possible Bidder For The Denver Broncos Has Emerged

A general view of the fans at a Denver Broncos game.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass in a general view in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Now that the franchise has cleared a key legal battle, the Denver Broncos are free to continue with their search for new ownership.

Several big-time names have emerged potential candidates — including groups featuring Bronco legends Peyton Manning and John Elway — but this most recent possibility would make NFL history.

According to recent reports from Front Office Sports, billionaire investor Robert F. Smith has emerged as a possible bidder. If he lands a deal, he would become the first Black majority owner in the league’s 101-year history.

A Denver native, Smith founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000 and serves as the company’s chairman and CEO. If the Broncos sell for the projected $4 billion, the 59-year-old businessman would have to shell out at least $1.2 billion to become a 30% principal owner.

Earlier this month, Woody Paige of the the Denver Gazette reported that there are six ownership groups considering bids. It’s unclear if Smith is included in these or a new addition.

Stay tuned for updates on the Broncos’ ownership situation.

