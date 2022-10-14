Report: Potential 'Compromise' Suggested For Dan Snyder

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

There's a chance that Dan Snyder could come to a "compromise" to not own the Washington Commanders anymore.

According to Michael Smith, he thinks that there's a possibility that Snyder could pass the ownership of the franchise onto his children.

This comes after ESPN released a bombshell report regarding Snyder on Thursday morning. In the report, Snyder said he has "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners.

Snyder also reportedly hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Right now, it's becoming increasingly clear that most NFL owners and potentially Commissioner Roger Goodell want Snyder out of the league. That said, he's not going down without swinging, even though his organization is still being investigated by the NFL.

The Commanders are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.