Report: Potential Destination Emerges For Katie Nolan

On Wednesday, sports media personality Katie Nolan took to Twitter to confirm her departure from ESPN.

Nolan joined the Worldwide Leader in 2017 after a four-year stint with Fox Sports where she hosted the show Garbage Time. In her time with ESPN, she hosted a late-night program, Always Late with Katie Nolan, as well as a podcast, Sports? with Katie Nolan.

After signing an extension with ESPN in 2020, the network canceled Always Late. In her final months on staff, Nolan spent time as a regular guest host on Highly Questionable in addition to her continuation of Sports?.

With her declining role at the network, the writing has been on the wall for her departure for quite some time. In her final goodbye message yesterday, she said she’s “thought about sending this tweet for weeks.”

While Nolan noted that she may be taking a break from the sports media world, people are already beginning to wonder where she’ll go next.

The prevailing option is Meadowlark Media.

Holding close relationships with the company’s two operators, former ESPN president John Skipper and former ESPN colleague Dan Le Batard, many expect Nolan to join the media group as her next career venture.

On Thursday, Skipper told Front Office Sports that he would be interested in working with Nolan and another former ESPN employee, Michelle Beadle.

“Yes, I enjoyed working with them. Yes, I think they’re talented. Of course, Meadowlark would be interested,” Skipper said.

If Nolan or Beadle are hired at Meadowlark, Skipper says they will be given “editorial freedom.”

“I have had good experiences in the past working with both Michelle and Katie. I think they’re both very talented individuals,” he said.

“At Meadowlark, we do want to recruit talented people. We’re prepared to recruit people — and give them editorial freedom — in what they say. We’re interested in people we think can range across a variety of genres. They both qualify for all that.”