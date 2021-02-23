Report: Potential Free Agent Destination Emerges For Aaron Jones

With his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract expiring this season, Green Bay Packers’ running back Aaron Jones is one of the hottest free agents in the 2021 NFL offseason.

According to reports from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky just last month, Jones has already turned down a lucrative offer from the Packers this offseason. The deal reportedly would’ve made the fifth-year star a top-5 highest paid RB in the NFL when it comes to average annual salary. But, the proposed contract was apparently lacking in the guaranteed money department.

With Green Bay’s obvious attempts to clear cap space this offseason, it’s hard to see the franchise bumping up that money with a counter offer. As of right now, it seems the Packers’ only option is to offer Jones the $11 million franchise tag to keep him around for another year.

Jones, who recently signed a new agent, looks to be making some big moves this offseason.

According to reports, one potential suitor have already solidified itself as a frontrunner to land the star running back. According to long-time Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, Jones and the Miami Dolphins have mutual interest in teaming up next season.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman tweeted the breaking story, adding that Jones’ new contract could potentially earn him up to $15 million per year.

In 2019, Jones led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns. In 2020, the Pro Bowl running back notched 1,104 rushing yards through just 14 games — marking his second 1,000+ rushing season in a row.