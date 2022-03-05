Report: Potential Prison Sentence Length For Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained by Russian customs officials after they found hashish oil vape cartridges in her luggage at an an airport near Moscow, according to a report from the New York Times on Saturday.

This report outlined the potential punishment her criminal case.

“A criminal case has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs, which can carry a sentence of up to 10 years behind bars in Russia,” the report reads.

Griner is one of the many women’s basketball stars who travel to Russia to play under more lucrative contracts during the WNBA offseason. With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the increasing tensions between Russia and the United States, many of these athletes have returned home. With the exception of Griner, all other WNBA players have reportedly made it out of Russia.

Russian Custom Service released a video of Griner’s airport screening. The video was captured in February, suggesting that Griner has been in custody for at least several days.

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

Griner is a seven-time All-Star center with the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.