Report: Potential Punishment Revealed For Davante Adams

Davante Adams could be facing some harsh punishment after what he did after Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver pushed a cameraman to the ground directly after the Raiders lost, 30-29. He was on his way to the locker room and the man looked to be getting out of the way but Adams had no patience for him.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Adams is facing NFL discipline, which could include a suspension, for shoving that man to the ground.

After he shoved the cameraman, he apologized to him through the media and on social media.

Considering that the person Adams shoved was working the game, there's a good chance that he may get a one-game suspension.

If a player can't put their hands on a ref, then they shouldn't be able to put their hands on an innocent cameraman.

If Adams is suspended, he'll have to miss the Raiders' Oct. 23 game against the Houston Texans since they have a bye next week.