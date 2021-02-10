Report: Potential Suitor Emerges For JuJu Smith-Schuster

As we enter the 2021 NFL offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of the hottest free-agent options in the league.

With the 24-year-old talent now available to look elsewhere, teams from around the NFL have come knocking. While originally stating he was interested in staying with the Steelers, the young receiver reopened the discussion on a Twitch stream a few weeks ago. While answering questions from viewers, he hinted at interest in the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

The most recent potential suitors for Smith-Schuster are the Las Vegas Raiders.

During an appearance on Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan, NFL insider John Clayton reported the Raiders’ interest in signing the Pro Bowl receiver.

The addition of Smith-Schuster would certainly bolster the young Las Vegas receiving corps. At the tight end position, Darren Waller was the only Raider to surpass 1,000 yards receiving (1,196). The next highest was wideout Nelson Agholor with 896 yards. With a 1,426 yard Pro Bowl season back in 2018, JuJu has the proven ability to accrue yards in a big way.

Back in 2017, Smith-Schuster signed a four-year, $4.2 million contract with the Steelers. Now in 2021, he is one of the franchise’s 19 unrestricted free agents. Clearly there are some big changes coming for the organization.

Through his fourth NFL season in 2020, Smith-Schuster reeled in 97 catches for 831 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. After an outstanding 11-0 start to the year, Pittsburgh finished the year with a disappointing 1-5 record. With an embarrassing 48-37 Wild Card loss to the Cleveland Browns, the future of the Steelers organization is even more up in the air than previously thought.

Whether JuJu stays in Pittsburgh or not, the Steelers will have a lot to think about this offseason.