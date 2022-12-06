Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

Muhlenberg twp., PA - August 9: A detail photo of a football on the field. During a Muhlenberg High School Football team heat acclimation practice on the high school practice field in Muhlenberg Township Monday morning August 9, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/Getty Images

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.

Daniels spent one season in Morgantown after he was with Georgia and USC for two seasons. He finished the 2022 season completing 61% of his passes for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, he's completed 62.9% of his throws for 6,947 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions.

Before Daniels committed to USC, he was a five-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class and the second-best player in his home state (California). He was also the No. 18 overall recruit, per 247Sports composite rankings.

We'll have to see where he ends up next.