Report: Prominent College Football Staffer Leaving For NFL Job

A key leader of USC's athletic department has accepted a major NFL role.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Brandon Sosna will join the Detroit Lions as their Senior Director of Football Administration. He previously managed USC's football program as the chief of staff for athletics.

"He's had a profound impact on the modernization of the athletic department," a USC source told Thamel. "He helped us attract industry leaders and helped push our football program on the rapid trajectory toward competitiveness."

Thamel said USC was "aggressive" in trying to keep Sosna, but an NFL opportunity was too tempting to forgo. Athletic director Mike Bohn credited Sosna, hired in late 2019, for playing a big part to the Trojans landing Lincoln Riley as their new head coach.

Before joining USC, Sosna analyzed the Cleveland Browns' salary cap in 2017 and 2018. He later served as the chief revenue officer at Cincinnati, which has transformed into a college football juggernaut under head coach Luke Fickell.

During his time with the Bearcats, Forbes named Sosna to its 2020 30 Under 30 list. He's now back in an NFL role with an organization eager to escape the NFC North's cellar.