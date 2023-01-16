Report: Prominent College Offensive Coordinator Drawing NFL Interest

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL interest in hiring coaches from the college ranks has seemingly cooled after the nightmare of Urban Meyer's brief tenure in the league. But one very noteworthy college coach might be getting some calls in the days to come.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, NFL teams have been expressing a lot of interest in Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Though it's unclear whether the interest is for a head coaching job, coordinator or even a positional coach.

Monken is no stranger to the NFL. He spent several years as a wide receivers coach in Jacksonville and four years as an offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and later the Cleveland Browns.

Over the past two years though, Monken has turned Georgia's offense into a juggernaut. His teams have averaged 40 points a game over the last two seasons and won two national titles in that span.

With the NFL currently focused on making their offenses as explosive as possible and a premium placed on developing young quarterbacks, Todd Monken certainly fits the bill.

Monken is a former quarterback in his own right but made his bones coaching wide receivers in college before starting to work with quarterbacks in the 2010s.

After three wildly successful years at Georgia though, he's due for a promotion. If not to a head coach at some other college, than to a high-profile job in the pros that can catapult him into NFL head coaching.

Will Todd Monken move to the NFL this offseason?