Report: Prominent NHL Owner Is Facing Troubling Allegations

A fan waving the Oilers flag in front of Rogers Place Arena. Hundreds of Edmonton Oilers fans gathered in the Ice District Plaza on Monday evening to celebrate the Oilers' first game in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. On Monday, May 2, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Billionaire Daryl Katz has been the owner of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers for nearly 15 years now. But he's facing troubling allegations that could lead to serious legal problems.

On Thursday, court filings alleged that Katz paid $75,000 to a then-underage girl for sex. He has been listed as a third-party defendant in a U.S. District Court in Nevada.

The filings came as part of a counterclaim in response to a lawsuit filed against a dance teacher accused of sexual abuse. That counterclaim alleged that Katz paid a 17-year-old ballerina for sex.

Katz is one of three men being accused of having sexual relations with the girl when she was underage. There are reportedly text messages showing that Katz did have contact with the girl.

Daryl Katz has already responded by denying the allegations via his attorney, Robert Klieger. Per CBC News, Klieger stated that Katz never had sexual relations with the girl.

Klieger said that Katz and the girl met regarding a project that she was pitching to Katz's film company, Silver Pictures. Katz arranged for $75,000 to be sent to the girl in their business dealings.

The project never came to fruition, but the money was given over and spent in order to keep it afloat at the time, per Klieger.

Daryl Katz acquired the Edmonton Oilers in 2008, and oversaw one of the longest playoff droughts in franchise history. But in 2022, the Oilers returned to the Conference Finals for the first time in 16 years before losing to the Colorado Avalanche.