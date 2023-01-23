Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon.

According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary.

Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season and the results weren't good enough.

This would also make sense considering that the Patriots are looking for a new offensive play-caller for next season. New England's offense only averaged 21 points and 314 yards of offense per game this season.

Both ranked in the bottom third of the league and they were a major reason why the team missed the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons.

Say what you want about the franchise, but they still badly want to win after winning six Super Bowls in the span of two decades.