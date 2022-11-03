Report: Punishment Decided For Miles Bridges After Disturbing Allegations

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 03: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball during the first quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Spectrum Center on February 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday morning, per a report from ESPN.

Bridges will face three years of probation and no jail time as part of a deal with prosecutors. This no-contest decision means he's accepting the punishment without formally admitting guilt in the case.

Bridges was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children back in May. Three felony charges were filed against Bridges, and he initially pleaded not guilt to all three. Two of the three original felony charges were dropped with today's no-contest agreement.

As part of his three-year probation, Bridges will have to undergo 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service and undergo weekly narcotics testing. He also has a 10-year protective order that prohibits him from getting within 100 yards of his ex-girlfriend.

Bridges, who was in-line for a big-time contract extension before these charges, remains a restricted free agent for the Hornets.