Report: Qatar Has Ban For Single Fans At 2022 World Cup

If you're single and attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, you might want to reconsider. The country is implementing a strict sex ban for all single bans.

Pre-marital sex is already off-limits in Qatar. The country is reinforcing its stance, especially ahead of the 2022 World Cup where fans from all countries will be visiting.

If rule-breakers get caught, the guilty party could face up to seven years in prison.

"Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team," a police source said, via TMZ Sports. "There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament."

The police source added, "There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared."

It looks like the 2022 World Cup won't be the hot-spot for singles this time around.

To make matters worse, alcohol is not approved. It's certainly going to be a different environment than normal at the World Cup later this year.