Report: Raiders Are “All-In” On 1 Head Coaching Candidate

It appears Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders organization have some mutual feelings heading into the 2022 season.

According to recent reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, both McDaniels and the Raiders are “all-in” on a partnership this coming season.

On Friday night, McDaniels reportedly had a three-hour dinner with owner Mark Davis and other Raiders upper management. Davis was reportedly “blown away” by the longtime Patriots offensive coordinator, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

According to Wilson, McDaniels informed the Raiders that he would accept the job if he was offered. The 45-year-old coach is expected to be hired sometime in the next few days.

The hiring of McDaniels will reportedly be a package deal that also brings in Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as the Raiders’ new general manager.

McDaniels has been the OC under Bill Belichick in New England since 2012. Before that, he notched a two-year stint as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-10.

With this expected hire, the Raiders will replace interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after he led Las Vegas to the playoffs with four straight wins to close out the season.

