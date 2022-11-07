Report: Raiders' Confidence In Coach Josh McDaniels Revealed

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders gives a thumbs-up to players prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It hasn't exactly been the start the Black Hole had hoped for, but Josh McDaniels seat isn't heating up in the Las Vegas sun just yet.

According to an NFL source with CBS' Josina Anderson, "Josh [McDaniels] is safe. Don't believe crowd noise. Everyone is disappointed, but no one is panicking. We all feel we have a good team, we just have to finish games better."

The Raiders are 2-6 in their first eight games under McDaniels and haven't looked anything like what fans of the silver and black imagined coming into the season.

Derek Carr has struggled despite the addition of former college teammate Davante Adams and a solid resurgence from running back Josh Jacobs.

The tough start the season drops Josh McDaniels career coaching record to 13-23 in 36 games as a head coach, prompting some to wonder if the former New England assistant is more cut out to be an offensive coordinator.