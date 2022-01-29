Report: Raiders Could Hire 1 Coach “As Quickly As This Weekend”

Josh McDaniels’ arrival in Las Vegas as the new head coach of the Raiders seems like a forgone conclusion at this point.

Along with an onslaught of supporting reports on Saturday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says the Patriots OC could be hired as early as sometime this weekend.

After a successful dinner with team leaders on Friday night, McDaniels is set to interview with Mark Davis and the Raiders later today.

Las Vegas update: The #Raiders are interviewing #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels today, source said. It was a positive dinner last night with team president Dan Ventrelle, and owner Mark Davis joins them today. If all goes well today, the hire could come as quickly as this weekend. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2022

According to recent reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, both sides are reportedly “all-in” on committing to a partnership. McDaniels has informed the Raiders that he would accept the job if he received an offer — and Las Vegas made it clear that he would need to be ready to accept an offer.

The hiring of the longtime New England OC will reportedly be a package deal that also brings in Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as the new general manager in Las Vegas.

McDaniels has been the OC under Bill Belichick in New England since 2012. Before that, he spent two seasons as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-10.

Stay tuned for updates after today’s interview.