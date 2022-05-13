Report: Raiders, Falcons Agree To Wide Receiver Trade

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders loaded up on wideouts this offseason, meaning at least one of them eventually had to go.

On Friday, Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore revealed that the team is trading Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons. He was packaged with a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 fifth-rounder from ATL.

A former third-round pick, Edwards posted nearly 600 receiving yards last season and is still only 23-years-old.

With the decision to trade Edwards away, none of the first five picks of the Raiders' 2020 draft remain with the team.

Now, he joins a rebuilding Falcons team opposite rookie receiver Drake London. There's some potential down in Atlanta with Marcus Mariota, Cordarrelle Patterson, Kyle Pitts and the aforementioned receivers.

If Desmond Ridder can develop, there might be the makings of a solid offensive base for the Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Raiders just signed former Jets/Jaguars receiver Keelan Cole the other day. Adding to a fairly deep WR core.