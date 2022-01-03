Report: Raiders Rookie Arrested Early On Monday Morning

Raiders standout rookie Nate Hobbs was arrested early Monday morning after driving under the influence. According to reports, the 22-year-old was found asleep at the wheel of his car in a parking lot.

Raiders' CB Nate Hobbs was arrested on one count of misdemeanor DUI hours after Las Vegas' win over the Colts, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/JEYXPr3UYj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 3, 2022

Hobbs was selected by the Raiders in the fifth-round of the NFL Draft out of Illinois. The rookie has appeared in 15 games this season, but quickly found himself starting at cornerback for the team. He’s made nine starts in Las Vegas’ defensive backfield this season.

On the year, Hobbs has tallied 67 tackles, two pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a sack.

#Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia confirms DB Nate Hobbs "was involved in an incident." TMZ reporting he was arrested for DUI. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 3, 2022

Hobbs’ arrest comes just a couple months after teammate Henry Ruggs III was accused of driving drunk and striking the vehicle of a 23-year-old woman, killing her in the process. Ruggs faces multiple charges stemming from the incident, including two felony DUI counts.

This certainly isn’t the kind of news the Raiders wanted ahead of their biggest game of the season. Las Vegas is preparing to take on the Chargers in a win-or-go-home play-in game on Sunday Night Football.