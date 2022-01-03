The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Raiders Rookie Arrested Early On Monday Morning

NFL: DEC 12 Raiders at ChiefsKANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Raiders standout rookie Nate Hobbs was arrested early Monday morning after driving under the influence. According to reports, the 22-year-old was found asleep at the wheel of his car in a parking lot.

Hobbs was selected by the Raiders in the fifth-round of the NFL Draft out of Illinois. The rookie has appeared in 15 games this season, but quickly found himself starting at cornerback for the team. He’s made nine starts in Las Vegas’ defensive backfield this season.

On the year, Hobbs has tallied 67 tackles, two pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a sack.

Hobbs’ arrest comes just a couple months after teammate Henry Ruggs III was accused of driving drunk and striking the vehicle of a 23-year-old woman, killing her in the process. Ruggs faces multiple charges stemming from the incident, including two felony DUI counts.

This certainly isn’t the kind of news the Raiders wanted ahead of their biggest game of the season. Las Vegas is preparing to take on the Chargers in a win-or-go-home play-in game on Sunday Night Football.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.