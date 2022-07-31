Report: Raiders Suffer Notable Injury Loss At Practice

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders lost one of their linebackers during practice on Sunday.

Per The Athletic's Tashan Reed, Kiser had to be carted off the field early on during the practice. It sounds like he's dealing with a leg injury.

Kiser is set to be one of the Raiders' top playmakers at the position this season (if this injury isn't serious). He signed in Las Vegas during the offseason after spending the 2021 season with the Denver Broncos.

He played in 10 games with Denver and finished with 19 total tackles (nine solo).

Before he was with the Broncos, he spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. His best season came in 2020 when he racked up 77 total tackles (44 solo), one forced fumble, and three passes defended.

The Raiders will be hoping that this injury isn't serious for Kiser.