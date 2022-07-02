Report: Raptors Won't Include Scottie Barnes In Trade Package For Kevin Durant

TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 28: Scottie Barnes #4 high fives Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2022 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images) Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

At least one member of the Toronto Raptors team is off-limits when it comes to a potential Kevin Durant trade.

According to Sportsnet's Michael Grange:

Toronto has remained fixed on keeping Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes out of any package they are offering [for Kevin Durant].

Grange says the Raptors are not only "lurking" when it comes to making a deal for the Brooklyn Nets superstar, but the team believes it can put together the best trade package to land KD up North.

The two-time NBA champ has reportedly relayed to the Nets that his top-two trade destinations would be the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

Not so coincidentally, the league's respective No. 1 seeds this past season.

The Raptors best shot at landing Kevin Durant would presumably be including Scottie Barnes in the negotiations. But, for obvious reasons, Toronto wants to hold onto its former fourth overall pick and all-rookie team member.