Report: Raptors Won't Include Scottie Barnes In Trade Package For Kevin Durant
At least one member of the Toronto Raptors team is off-limits when it comes to a potential Kevin Durant trade.
According to Sportsnet's Michael Grange:
Toronto has remained fixed on keeping Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes out of any package they are offering [for Kevin Durant].
Grange says the Raptors are not only "lurking" when it comes to making a deal for the Brooklyn Nets superstar, but the team believes it can put together the best trade package to land KD up North.
The two-time NBA champ has reportedly relayed to the Nets that his top-two trade destinations would be the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.
Not so coincidentally, the league's respective No. 1 seeds this past season.
The Raptors best shot at landing Kevin Durant would presumably be including Scottie Barnes in the negotiations. But, for obvious reasons, Toronto wants to hold onto its former fourth overall pick and all-rookie team member.