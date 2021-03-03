New Report Reveals Why Daryl Morey Left Houston Rockets

Tonight, James Harden will take on his former Houston Rockets team for the first time since joining the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season.

With this highly-anticipated reunion looming, some new reports about the ugly breakup in Houston have surfaced — specifically regarding former general manager Daryl Morey.

When the long-time Rockets executive announced his resignation back in October, he claimed his decision revolved around a desire to spend more time with his family. Since then, additional reports indicate some alternative motives.

According to ESPN, several sources within the franchise believe Morey made the decision in anticipation of Harden leaving the team.

Several sources within the Houston organization firmly believe Morey made a preemptive decision, departing in large part because he anticipated Harden would want out, beginning a rebuilding period for the Rockets.

These concerns had reportedly been a long time coming. The same sources indicated that Morey had expressed worries about not being able to “keep James happy” during last season’s playoffs. With a lack of valuable picks and trade assets, Morey anticipated a rebuild for the Rockets in the near future.

Morey served as Houston’s GM from 2007-2020. In 2012, the veteran executive made a franchise-altering move by acquiring Harden in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In what would end up being one of his final seasons with the organization, Morey was awarded NBA Executive of the Year in 2018.

Just 13 days after he announced his resignation from the Rockets franchise, Morey was hired as President of Basketball Operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Since Harden and Morey left the team, Houston have been struggling big time. With an overall record of 11-22, the injury-plagued squad are currently on a 12-game losing skid.

The Rockets will take on Harden and the Nets at 7:30 p.m. E.T.