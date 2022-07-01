Report Reveals If Other Pac-12 Schools Are Planning To Leave For Big Ten

USC and UCLA surprised everyone in the sports world on Thursday when they agreed to leave the Pac-12.

Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten in 2024 as this is the second-straight year that two major colleges are switching conferences.

Texas and Oklahoma agreed to join the SEC last year starting in 2025 as the Big 12 is set to be gutted.

Both USC and UCLA look to be the only teams leaving for the Big Ten right now, according to Ryan Kartje. Oregon, Washington, and Stanford will be staying with the Pac-12 at this time.

This is a big deal for the Pac-12 considering that those three schools are arguably the best three schools left in the conference.

There's a chance that they could be poached at some point, but that may not be for a few years down the line.

Times certainly are changing in the land of college sports.