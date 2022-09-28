Report Reveals If Tom Brady, Gisele Are Living Together

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly continuing their separate living situation in Miami as they avoid Hurricane Ian hitting the Tampa Bay area, according to recent reports from Page Six.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are practicing in Miami to prepare for this weekend's Sunday night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Brazilian supermodel is reportedly staying at a rented home in Miami, per Page Six. Brady's living arrangement is unknown, except for the fact that he's not staying with Gisele.

The couple's children are also reportedly in Miami for the week.

Initial reports indicated that Brady and Bündchen's marital problems were sparked by the 45-year-old quarterback's decision to un-retire from football earlier this offseason. More recent reports say the couple — who've been married for 13 years — have simply "grown apart."

The NFL is still planning on holding Sunday night's game at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium. If the game is unable to be held in Florida, the matchup will be moved to Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bündchen was not present for the Buccaneer's home opener this past weekend.