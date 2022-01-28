Report Reveals “Names To Watch” For Dolphins Head Coaching Vacancy

News on the Miami Dolphins head coaching front has been fairly quiet since the firing of Brian Flores a few weeks back. But on Friday morning, we got some interesting new insight on the organization’s search.

According to Dolphins insider Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, the Dolphins want an offensive-minded head coach.

This rules out previously-mentioned options like Leslie Frazier and Vance Joseph, and opens the door for offensive guys like Brian Daboll and Josh McDaniels as the favorites.

I am told that the Dolphins do want an offensive-minded head coach. This would rule out Leslie Frazier and Vance Joseph Daboll, McDaniel are the names to watch https://t.co/yt73B6beQt — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 28, 2022

While the Dolphins organization has elected not to announce their head coaching interviews, some recent reports have given some insight into who may be talking with the team.

Second-round interviews are reportedly expected to begin sometime early next week. And according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Brian Daboll is among the names expected to get a second meeting (along with Dallas OC Kellen Moore and San Francisco OC Mike McDaniel).

Daboll, who worked with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the early stages of his Alabama career, has emerged as a clear favorite to claim the Dolphins’ head coaching job. But with that said, he’s also already had two interviews with the New York Giants and has a close working relationship with newly-hired GM Joe Schoen from their time in Buffalo.

Josh McDaniels was named as an early favorite quickly after Flores was fired, but his name hadn’t been mentioned much until today’s reports from Louis-Jacques.

Who do you think the Dolphins should hire as their next head coach?